Erode, Krishnagiri report one new COVID-19 case each

Erode and Krishnagiri districts reported one new COVID-19 case each on Sunday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are three active cases in Krishnagiri district and two active cases in Erode district.
May 21, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Salem
