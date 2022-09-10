Erode: Kollampalayam railway underpass works nearing completion

Staff Reporter September 10, 2022 17:53 IST

Water seepage at the underpass continues to remain a concern as steps taken to arrest it has not yielded results

The railway underpass at Kollampalayam in Erode will be opened to traffic in 10 days. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

With most of the renovation works that aimed at smooth flow of vehicles at the railway underpass at Kollampalayam in Erode finished, traffic is expected to resume in another 10 days. The State Highways Department began the work on June 19, 2022, to rectify the water logging problem at the underpass located on the Erode – Palani road. The damaged concrete floor was removed and re-laid on both the stretches. Retaining walls along both the stretches were also trimmed and the width of the road was increased from nine metre to 10 metres. However, water seepage at the underpass remains a concern as steps taken by officials to arrest it did not yield results. Officials said that steps were being taken to arrest the seepage and the work was expected to be completed in a week’s time. “After completing all the works, traffic will resume on both the stretches in 10 days”, they added.



