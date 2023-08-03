HamberMenu
Erode I Dheeran Chinnamalai remembered on his 218th death anniversary

August 03, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy offering tributes to the statue of Dheeran Chinnamalai at Odanilai near Arachalur in Erode district on Thursday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy offering tributes to the statue of Dheeran Chinnamalai at Odanilai near Arachalur in Erode district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 The 218th death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai was observed at Odanilai in Arachalur town panchayat here on Thursday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, MLAs A.G. Venkatachalam (Anthiyur) and E.R. Eswaran (Tiruchengodu), Mayor S. Nagarathinam, former Ministers and MLAs, descendants of the freedom fighter, leaders of various political parties and other organisations garlanded the statue of the freedom fighter at the Mani Mandapam. Tight security arrangements were in place at the village.

