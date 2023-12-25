ADVERTISEMENT

Erode government school receives ₹1.5 crore donation under ‘Namma School’ scheme

December 25, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - ERODE

Alice Blue Financial Services, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, is funding construction of classrooms and toilets at Government Higher Secondary School at Nanjappa Goundan Valasu

The Hindu Bureau

Under the ‘Namma School – Namma Ooru Palli’ scheme of the State government, a Bengaluru-based company has donated ₹1.5 crore to the Government Higher Secondary School at Nanjappa Goundan Valasu in the city, for constructing classrooms.

The project was launched in December 2022 that aimed at developing the government schools, particularly to improve infrastructure, with private participation. The school was started as an elementary school in 1963 and was upgraded as a middle school in 1985, as a high school in 2011 and as a higher secondary school in 2021.

Over 650 students pursue Classes VI to XII and the school was lacking adequate classrooms to accommodate all the students. Against the total requirement of 21 classrooms, only 12 are available and parents and students were demanding construction of new classrooms.

Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Alice Blue Financial Services Private Limited expressed its willingness to construct nine classrooms, toilets and compound wall for the school and approvals were obtained from authorities concerned.

On Sunday, foundation stone was laid for the construction during which M. Sidhavelayutham, company’s Group Chief Executive Officer, who is native of Poondurai Semur village in Modakkurichi taluk, school headmaster N. Rajesh, officials from Samagra Shiksha scheme department, Parents Teachers Association president Subramanian, School Management Committee president Mahalakshmi, Councillors and parents were present.

The company had in April donated smart boards, computers, printers and other items to 32 government schools in the district, all at a total cost of ₹1.29 crore.

CONNECT WITH US