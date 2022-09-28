Erode Government Hospital upgradation works to be completed by December: Minister Velu

The construction of the eight-storey hospital building began in October 2020, at a budgeted cost of ₹64 crore

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu (right) and Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy (second from right) inspecting the works to upgrade the Government Headquarters Hospital as a super-speciality hospital in Erode on September 28, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Work on upgrading the Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital as a super-speciality hospital would be completed by the end of December 2022, said E.V. Velu, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports, here on Wednesday.

The Minister, along with the Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Collector H. Krishnanunni, inspected the construction of an eight-storey hospital building being built at a cost of ₹64 crore.

Addressing reporters after holding consultations with engineers and officials, Mr. Velu said most of the works were completed and the rest of works would be finished as per schedule. “All the works will be completed by the end of December and will be opened for the public,” he added.

Engineers stated that the new building was being established at a total space of 2,32,602 sq ft. The works began in October 2020 and would be completed by December 2022.

Later, the Ministers inspected the GH roundabout and also the railway underpass near Kalaimadu Silai where a proposal has been in place to widen the underpass. The Ministers also inaugurated sapling plantations along the Perundurai Road and later took part at a road safety committee meeting held at Collectorate.