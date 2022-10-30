Erode Government Hospital to be upgraded at a cost of ₹74 crore, says Health Minister

The Hindu Bureau Erode
October 30, 2022 19:43 IST

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inspecting the PHC at Bargur in Erode district on Sunday.

The State government has sanctioned ₹74 crore to Erode Government Hospital for infrastructure development and procurement of medical equipment, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said here on Sunday.

Mr. Subramanian told presspersons that following the request to upgrade the Erode Government Hospital, the Chief Minister had sanctioned the amount. Further, works are on across the State to establish 100 Siddha hospitals and these will be ready soon.

A resolution was passed in the Assembly to establish an University for Siddha Medicine and it was sent to the Governor for his consent. The Governor had raised queries related to admission of students after several months. The government consulted legal experts and replied to it. “We expect the Governor to give his nod for the university soon,” Mr. Subramanian said.

The Chief Minister recently inaugurated 389 mobile medical units, including one for Bargur Hills. It will visit three or four hamlets a day to provide treatment to the public.

Steps have been taken to fill three vacancies at Osur primary healthcare centre (PHC) and four additional posts will be created for Bargur PHC for the benefit of pregnant women, he added.

The Minister inspected the Bargur PHC and instructed the officials to provide mobile phone for the nurse at the centre to help tribal people contact the nurse for treatment. The Minister walked 18 km in the hills from Thamaraikarai to Elachipalayam and interacted with the tribal people.

The Health Minister and Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy inaugurated an 108 ambulance service exclusively for people in the hill area; a mobile medical unit; an 102 ambulance to help pregnant women and mothers reach government hospitals; and a free mortuary van service for the Anthiyur Government Hospital.

