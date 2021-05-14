Erode GH to have one more entry point

It is for COVID-19 patients and people who come for swab test: Minister

One more entry point will be created at the District Headquarters Hospital here for COVID-19 patients while the existing one will be used for other patients, said S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, here on Friday.

The Minister along with Collector C. Kathiravan inspected the hospital and interacted with doctors on the availability of beds, treatments provided and availability of other basic amenities.

Addressing media persons, Mr. Muthusamy said at present, patients, including the COVID-19 patients, and people who come for vaccination and for giving swab test used the existing entry point. Hence, another entry point would be created by demolishing a portion of the compound so that COVID-19 patients and people who come for swab tests could use it. “The existing entry will be used by other patients and visitors,” he said and added that it would help prevent the spread of virus inside the premises.

Mr. Muthusamy said that only COVID-19 patients were treated at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai and people in need of other treatments should visit the government hospitals. He said COVID-19 Care Centres were functioning across the district, and if necessary, more centres would be established. “Patients who test positive and who cannot be in home isolation can be at the centres where basic amenities are in place,” he added.