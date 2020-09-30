Coimbatore

Erode firm owner gets 10-year jail term for defrauding depositors

The Special Court for Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishment) Act cases in Coimbatore on Wednesday awarded ten years of imprisonment to the proprietor of an Erode-based firm for duping 89 investors of ₹ 1.38 crore.

Special Court Judge A.S. Ravi awarded the punishment to G. Rajesh (30), a native of Kavunthapadi and owner of Ashok Farms and Copras, which functioned from Gobichettipalayam in Erode district.

The Economic Offences Wing of the police in Erode had registered a case against Rajesh in 2012 for alleged investment fraud to the tune of ₹1.38 crore based on complaints lodged by investors.

The special court also awarded a fine of ₹45 lakh to Rajesh.

