Erode farmers want resumption of LBP canal modernisation work

December 13, 2022 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

Stating that frequent disruption in water release due to breach in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal is affecting the cultivation in ayacut areas, the members of the Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam have urged the State government to implement the Madras High Court order and execute the project to modernise the canal.

A release said that water was released from the Bhavanisagar reservoir into the canal for carrying out irrigation on 1.03 lakh acres and paddy crops are in the final stage before harvesting. With water release extended for another 20 days from December 9, breach in the canal at Vaikalmedu forced officials to stop the discharge. “Last month, a breach occurred in the canal at Shenbagapudur and the discharge was stopped for 15 days”, the release said and added that the damage to the canal is happening regularly.

The release said that based on the expert committee opinion, the State government envisaged a project for extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) system at ₹ 933.10 crore. “But, works were halted due to the selfish motive of a few persons”, the release claimed.

The court had directed the State government to resume works and provide security to the contractor involved in executing the works. “The State government is duty-bound to implement the court’s order”, the release said and added that the government’s move to hold talks after the order is unacceptable. The release said that a situation had arisen that cultivation cannot be carried out depending on the canal. “The LBP system will collapse if renovation works were not carried out”, the release said and pointed out that this is the fourth breach in the canal in one year.