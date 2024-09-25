Erode farmers urge State Government to speed up implementation of three irrigation schemes

Farmers in Erode district have urged the State government to expedite three irrigation schemes to recharge groundwater and improve water availability for irrigation.

A consultative meeting, chaired by Tiruppur M.P. K. Subbarayan and presided by Anthiyur M.L.A. A.G. Venkatachalam, was held in Anthiyur on September 24, 2024 (Tuesday). Farmers from Anthiyur, Ammapettai, Bhavani and T.N. Palayam in the district and from Kolathur in Salem district took part. Discussions were held on three schemes, integrating Thoni Maduvu and Mettur surplus water scheme and implementing it, using the surplus water from Bhavanisagar dam to fill water bodies in Anthiyur, Ammapettai and Bhavani Unions, and implementing the Vedaparai reservoir project.

Explaining the status of each scheme, Mr. Venkatachalam said water from Bargur hills flowed into Palar river, near Thoni Maduvu, in Kolathur taluk on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border and a reservoir was proposed at Thoni Maduvu. Officials have installed instruments at Thoni Maduvu to calculate the quantum of water flow. The entire area came under the Forest Department and compensatory land should be given by the Revenue Department to execute the project. “The Erode district administration, through the Water Resources Department (WRD), is taking steps to identify the required land,” he added.

Bhavanisagar surplus water scheme

The MLA said the government accorded permission to carry out a preliminary study for implementing the Bhavanisagar surplus water scheme that would help fill water bodies in three unions through pipelines. “A report has been submitted to the government while the WRD is in the process of preparing a detailed project report,” he said. The scheme would benefit over a lakh of people and farmers in the district.

Vedaparai reservoir scheme

Regarding the Vedaparai reservoir scheme, Mr. Venkatachalam said that during the rainy season, rainwater in the Bargur hills forest area flowed in the southern direction and joined River Bhavani. Hence, it was proposed to construct a reservoir across the stream in a forest area near Kanakkampalayam in T.N. Palayam block. A tender was floated for constructing the reservoir earlier at ₹65.53 crores. But, permission was not obtained from the empowered committee and hence the project could not be implemented earlier. The issue was taken up with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for necessary action.