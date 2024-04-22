GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Erode farmers told there is no water for irrigation, Bhavanisagar dam can only meet drinking water needs

The Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department told farmers that due to poor storage in the dam, only drinking water needs could be served; he requested the farmers to cooperate with the government at this difficult time

April 22, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of various farmers associations met the Chief Engineer (third from left) of the Water Resources Department in Coimbatore on Monday, April 22, 2024

Members of various farmers associations met the Chief Engineer (third from left) of the Water Resources Department in Coimbatore on Monday, April 22, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of various farmers’ associations who met the Chief Engineer (CE) of the Water Resources Department (WRD) of Coimbatore Region on Monday, April 22, 2024, were informed that water available in the Bhavanisagar dam could only serve the drinking water needs of people, and ruled out water release for irrigation.

Though farmers have been demanding the release of water from the dam into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal for the fifth wetting schedule, water release was stopped on April 3 due to poor storage in the dam.

On Monday, office-bearers of Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasaigal Kootamaippu and Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam met the CE at his office. The CE explained to the farmers that given the current storage level of 3.54 tmc ft, water could not be released for irrigation. He said details of drinking water requirements and storage in the dam were discussed with the Erode Collector and the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board every day and priority is given to drinking water supply.

The CE told the farmers that water could not be obtained from Kundah Hydro reservoirs in The Nilgiris under any circumstances, as the two major drinking water projects in Coimbatore and one in Tiruppur would then face problems. Also, an increase in temperature and water evaporation have contributed to the water shortage, he said.

The CE told the farmers that obtaining water for irrigation from the reservoirs was impossible, and asked farmers to cooperate during these difficult times. Farmers agreed with him and assured him that they would cooperate in fulfilling the drinking water needs of the people.

At 4 p.m., the inflow was 26 cusecs, while the water level stood at 45.99 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet at the dam. The storage was 3.54 tmc ft against the total capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge was 200 cusecs into the Bhavani river for drinking water purposes.

