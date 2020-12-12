Erode farmers to stage indefinite protest against farm laws

To express support to the farmers protesting against the farm laws in Delhi, members of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) will stage an indefinite protest in front of the Collectorate starting December 14.
The coordination committee members, A.M. Munusamy and K.V. Ponnaiyan, said that the farm laws were intended to benefit only the corporate companies and not the farmers as claimed by the Central government. Farmers from various States were staging protests in Delhi from November 26 demanding repeal of the laws and the BJP-led government was not paying heed to their demands.
“Hence, AIKSCC will commence indefinite protest in front of the Collectorate,” they said. Members said that political parties and various associations would be joining hands with them and take part in the protest to be staged until the laws were repealed.
The members said that the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu, Erode district, has extended their support by providing rice and essential commodities for preparing food at the protest venue. They said that its district secretary R.K. Shanmugavel has written to all the traders to extend their support to the protesters from December 14.
