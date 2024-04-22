GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Erode farmers stage sit-in-protest demanding water release in LBP canal

April 22, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers protesting at the Collectorate premises in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Farmers protesting at the Collectorate premises in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Urging the district administration to release water in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal as per the government order, around 100 farmers of Keel Bhavani Pasana Pathukappu Iyakkam, a movement opposing the modernisation of the canal, staged a sit-in-protest on the Collectorate premises here on Monday.

The protesting farmers claimed that the State government had ordered the release of water in the canal until May 1, 2024, to irrigate 1,03,500 acres in Erode, Tiruppur, and Karur districts, but the Water Resources Department (WRD), citing poor water storage in the dam, stopped water release on April 3. The farmers further alleged that the WRD released water in the old ayacut areas without ensuring adequate water release for LBP ayacut areas, which is against Government Order No. 2367 dated September 21, 1964. They also accused the officials of poor water management, as a result of which their crops had withered.

Despite having met Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on April 20 seeking water release in the canal to save the crops the Minister on Monday informed them that there was not enough water to be released for irrigation. “Mismanagement of water had led to the current crisis,” they claimed and raised slogans. They staged a protest at the District Treasury building on the Collectorate’s premises where the office of the Superintending Engineer of the WRD was located.

WRD officials held talks with the farmers, who said they would continue their protest till their demand is met.

