Erode farmers demand resumption of LBP canal modernisation works

Stating that farmers were affected due to frequent disruption in water release due to breach in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, the members of Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam wanted the State government to implement the Madras High Court order of providing full protection to the contractor who is involved in executing the extension, renovation and modernisation of the canal.

In a petition submitted to the district administration here on Thursday, the members said that following a breach in the canal at Shenbagapudur in Sathyamangalam taluk on October 30, the discharge of water from the Bhavanisagar dam into the canal was stopped. After the Water Resources Department (WRD) plugged the breach, 100 cusecs of water was discharged first. It was gradually stepped up to 1,000 cusecs on Thursday. “Though water was released into the canal, it was not reaching tail-end farmers within the particular period,” they said and added that paddy cultivation was completely affected during the current season.

Resumption of modernisation work is the only permanent solution to avoid such breaches in the future. “The State government should implement the court’s order and provide protection to the contractor to resume works,” they added.