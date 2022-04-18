Erode farmer adopts innovative method for banana cultivation

Farmer Shanmugam (left) and P. Alagesan (third right), Senior Scientist and Head, ICAR KVK, Gobichettipalayam at the banana plantation at Chithode in Erode. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

A farmer in Chithode has adopted an innovative method for banana cultivation and claimed that the yield was two times higher than the conventional method of cultivation.

Shanmugam, who has adopted the unique approach for the last five years named it as ‘banana forest’ and said that innovative farming is based on his long experience.

He said that soil heaps, each measuring 2.5 feet high and eight feet diameter on the top of the heaps, were established and banana suckers were planted in four directions. Each heap was set up at 14-feet gap and a total of 289 heaps were formed for one acre. A total of 1,156 suckers were planted in the heaps and he raised Poovan, Rasthali and Karpooravalli varieties.

The farmer claimed that the yield was remarkable in the last three years as he harvested 3,000 bunches in one acre of land which is two times higher yield than the conventional method of cultivation.

“This high-density method of cultivation has more advantages like very minimum weeding operations, less labour and minimum water requirement, and also banana trees being protected from heavy winds”, he added. T

The plant population is maintained in the heap system every year to ensure adequate banana plants in one-acre area and the ‘Banana Forest’ being maintained in a sustainable way, the farmer added.

P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head, ICAR KVK, Gobichettipalayam, said that through the integrated farming system adopted by the farmer, livestock intervention such as goat, duck and poultry are reared near the cultivated area.

The poultry waste is used as a feed material for fisheries and the waste water from fish rearing is used for irrigation through a drip system. “He ensured the nutrient availability for bananas through organic formulation in a systematic manner”, he added.