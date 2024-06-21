Erode elephant death: Disciplinary proceedings initiated against Forest guard

In a case related to the death of a tusker, reportedly due to electrocution, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the concerned Forest guard while memos were issued to the Ranger and the Forester of the Anthiyur Range in Erode Division on Friday, June 21, 2024.

On June 18, the carcass of a wild elephant was found at Karumparai in the revenue stream near the reserve forest at Anthiyur. The tusks were found intact and no external injuries were observed by veterinarians. Though the carcass was found near a live wire that a farmer had erected to prevent wild animals from entering the field, officials ruled out a case of electrocution death and added that only after analysing the internal organs of the tusker in a laboratory, could the exact cause of death be determined.

District Forest Officer Kumili Venkata Appala Naidu subsequently held inquiries and then initiated disciplinary proceedings against the guard under Rule 17(b) of Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1955. He told The Hindu that the guard had been found to be negligent in his duty as he should have patrolled the area since it is located near the forest boundary. “The guard should have made the farmer register the existing fence under the newly-introduced Tamil Nadu Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules 2023,” he said.

Also, memos, seeking explanations, were issued to the Ranger and Forester as they failed to monitor the work of the guard, he said and added that after receiving their response, action would be taken. The DFO said a team is in Coimbatore to conduct an inquiry with the farmland owner.