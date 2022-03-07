Erode East sub-post office to be manned by women

On the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, Erode East sub-post office under Erode Division will be manned exclusive by women employees.

A release said that 11 post offices of Western Region in Tamil Nadu Postal Circle have been designated as All Women Post Offices and Erode East sub-post office is one among it. Hence, all the staff at the post office from Postmaster in-charge, counter and deliver personnel will be women.

The release said that a month-long post office savings account campaign will also be launched on the theme “India Post: 75 years @Resolve – Women Empowerment’ that will focus on opening of savings bank accounts for women and girl children of all ages. Special account opening drives, postal life insurance mela and Aadhaar will also be organised at the sub-post office. Best women employees in each cadre at divisional level will also be honoured on the occasion in recognition of their work performance, the release added.