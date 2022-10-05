Erode East MLA demands flyover on Mettur Road

Erode East MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa has submitted a list of demands including a project to discharge treated effluents from common effluent treatment plants into the sea and a flyover on Mettur Road to the district administration recently.

Submitting the list to L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development)/ Project Director, the MLA said that establishing common effluent treatment plants to treat effluents from textile processing units and from industries is a vision of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The treated effluents should be discharged into the sea through pipelines.

Another demand is re-laying of tar-top and cement roads that were damaged due to the underground sewerage scheme and the Uratchikottai dedicated water supply scheme.

The MLA said that during the rainy season, water stagnates in market and key areas in the city inundating shops and schools. To prevent water-logging, a new scheme should be drafted and sewage channels should be constructed and desilted regularly, he said.

The MLA pointed out that traffic congestion continues to be a major problem in the city and wanted a modern parking facility at the government vacant land on the taluk office premises.

Other demands were renovation of youth sports ground and establishing a modern fitness centre at V.O.C. Park Ground, solving the patta issue in the corporation limits, establishing a sub-station at Agraharam area in Zone 1 and a sub-registrar’s office in the constituency, flyover from GH Roundabout to bus stand on Mettur Road and identifying spots for municipal solid waste segregations in all the four zones.