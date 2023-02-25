ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | Unaccounted for cash, liquor, worth over ₹65 lakh, seized so far

February 25, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - ERODE

Flying and static surveillance teams, functioning round-the-clock, have made the seizures since January 18, when the model code of conduct came into effect for the bypoll, scheduled on February 27

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Flying Surveillance Team along with paramilitary personnel checking a vehicle in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency last week | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Election officials have, so far, seized unaccounted for cash to the tune of ₹51.31 lakh and ganja, liquor bottles and drug tablets worth ₹14.07 lakh, since the model code of conduct (MCC) into force from January 18, for the Erode (East) Assembly byelection, scheduled to be held on February 27.

Static surveillance teams (SSTs) and flying surveillance teams (FSTs) were formed to prevent the distribution of cash and gift items to voters, and to monitor violations of the MCC. Erode District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni had also asked individuals to ensure they had valid documents if they were carrying cash above ₹50,000 and articles and gifts worth ₹10,000 or more.

Teams that function round-the-clock, have, as of Saturday, seized cash amounting to ₹51,31,590 for want of documents from motorists. Also, toddy and liquor bottles worth ₹12,47,800 and ganja and drug tablets worth ₹1,33,890 were seized. “The total seizure amount stood at ₹65,13,280 as on February 25,” said an election official.

The counting of votes will take place on March 2. 

