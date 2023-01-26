ADVERTISEMENT

Erode East bypoll | Unaccounted cash seized

January 26, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - ERODE

Election officials in Erode seized ₹1.17 lakh from a 36-year-old trader

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the byelection at Erode (East) Assembly constituency, election officials in Erode seized ₹1.17 lakh from a 36-year-old trader near Mariamman Kovil area on Wednesday night, as he did not have documents for the cash he was carrying.

Members of the Static Surveillance Team intercepted a two-wheeler and found cash in the possession of the trader, who is running a plastic material shop at Karungalpalayam.

Inquiries revealed that he was carrying the day’s collection in his shop to his house. Since he could not produce any documents, the cash was seized and taken to the Corporation office and handed over to the Returning Officer for Erode (East) Assembly constituency.

Later, the money was deposited at the treasury. He was asked to produce the required documents in order to get back the cash.

District Election Officer and District Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked individuals to ensure they have valid documents, if they are carrying cash above ₹50,000 and articles and gifts worth ₹10,000.

