Erode (East) bypoll | Postal ballots to be collected from voters on February 16 and 17

February 14, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - ERODE

Erode District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni has said that election officials will be visiting the residence of voters who have chosen to cast postal votes on February 16 and 17 to collect the postal ballots.

A press release said that polling for the upcoming byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency is scheduled for February 27 and electors above the age of 80, persons with disabilities, those who have COVID-19 and those with symptoms, have been allowed to cast postal votes. They were asked to express their willingness and submit a filled-in Form 12D to their respective polling booth officers by February 4.

Officials will now be visiting the residential address as given in Form 12D on February 16 and 17 during which time voters can cast their votes. “If the elector is not available during the officers first’ visit, they will be given a final chance and officials will visit their residence on February 20,” the press release said.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that voters who had opted for postal voting but failed to cast their vote during the officials’ visits would not be allowed to cast their vote at their respective polling booths on the day of polling on February 27. Hence, he has asked them to utilise the opportunity and cast their votes without fail.