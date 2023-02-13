ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | Palaniswami to campaign in Erode for 5 days

February 13, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - ERODE

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary will campaign for his party’s candidate, K. S. Thennarasu, from February 15-17 and 24-25

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will campaign for the party’s candidate K.S. Thennarasu in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency from February 15 to 17 and 24 to 25. The byelection to the constituency is scheduled for February 27.

A schedule released by the party said that on February 15, Mr. Palaniswami will begin his vehicle campaign at 5 p.m. at Periyar Nagar in Veerappanchatiram, and address the people. He will speak at Periyavalasu Naal Road, Edayankattuvalasu and Manikoondu and conclude his first day campaign at Veerappanchatiram. On February 16, he will speak at Kanirowther lake, Vandipettai, Nerikal Medu and Chinna Mariamman Kovil on Cauvery Road, Vairapalayam, near Ongaliamman Kovil at Krishnampalayam and Rajajipuram.

On February 17, he will speak at Rajagopal Thottam, Thermutti, Mosikeeranar Street 3, V.V.C.R. Nagar and will conclude the first leg of his campaign at Samathanammal Chatiram. On February 24, he will seek votes in various areas and speak at Panneerselvam Park. On the last day of his campaign on February 25, he will speak at Veerappanchatiram and conclude his campaign by 4 p.m., the release added.

