Erode (East) bypoll | Naam Tamilar Katchi condemns detention of 40 cadre by police

February 24, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - ERODE

The cadre were detained by the police for campaigning in the constituency without permission; the party’s candidate Menaka Navaneethan met the Returning Officer to lodge a complaint about this, and said her party was being targeted ahead of the bypoll

The Hindu Bureau

Claiming that the Erode police arrested 40 Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadre who were campaigning at road junctions, party candidate Menaka Navaneethan and cadre lodged a complaint in this regard with the Returning Officer for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, on Friday.

Cadre were found standing on roads with placards garnering support for their symbol, ‘sugarcane farmer’, at the Kalaimadu Silai Junction, Chennimalai Road and other parts of the city, in the constituency. Since permission was not obtained for campaigning, the police removed the cadre in vehicles and took them to the Erode South police station. As the news spread, Ms. Menaka along with over 20 cadre met Mr. Sivakumar and urged him to release them. The party also said they were carrying out campaigns without disturbing the public. 

Mr. Sivakumar told them that only after obtaining permission, could they campaign, and asked them to submit a letter seeking permission. But the cadre said that their party was being targeted by the police in the byelection, and later submitted a letter and left the Corporation office.

On February 22, the Erode District police had registered a case against Ms. Menaka and 23 of her party cadre for canvassing in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency without obtaining permission from election officials. That night, two NTK cadre, who were part of a group involved in a clash with DMK cadre at Veerappanchatiram were arrested by the police for inciting violence.

The bypoll to the constituency is scheduled for February 27.

