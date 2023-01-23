Erode (East) bypoll | Flying and static surveillance teams formed

January 23, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - ERODE

Erode District Election Officer and Collector, H. Krishnanunni has said that election-related complaints can be taken up with static surveillance teams (SST) and flying surveillance teams (FST), at the following contact numbers:

SST 1 -- Shift A: Rajendran at 63802-62476, Shift B: Yuvaraj at 95786-66760, Shift C: Rudramurthy at 98651-61927

SST 2 -- Shift A: Muralidharan at 94430-92129, Shift B: 88834-49328, Shift C: Saravanan at 86674-10923

SST 3 -– Shift A: Vijayaragavan at 99651-06262, Shift B: Palanisamy at 95976-34936 and Shift C: Abinannan at 6382245846

FST 1 –- Shift A: Syed Mustafa at 97894-09782, Shift B: Palanisamy at 95663-02601, Shift C: Jeyachandran at 9445184161

FST2 -- Shift A: Gopal at 94426-12770, Shift B: Ashokkumar at 98427-73296, Shift C: Elango at 79044-90784

FST 3 -– Shift A: Murugesan at 8903594695, Shift B: Senthilkumar at 99947-87937 and Shift C: Shanmugasundaram at 9952495399.

Meanwhile, members of the SST and FST, have begun round-the-clock vehicle checks in the constituency to check for transport of cash, valuables and other products without valid documents. Individuals have been asked to ensure they have valid documents, if they are carrying cash above ₹50,000 and articles and gifts worth ₹10,000.