Erode (East) bypoll: first randomisation of EVMs completed, handed over to Returning Officer

January 28, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - ERODE

The first randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) that will be used in the Erode (East) bypoll on February 27 was completed and handed over to the Returning Officer for the constituency on Saturday.

The process was carried out by District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni through the Election Commission of India website in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties.

The Collector said that polling will be held at 238 polling stations in the constituency for which 1,408 EVMs have been kept ready. He said randomisation was completed for 286 control units, 286 ballot units and 310 voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPAT). “Thus, randomisation has been completed for 714 machines that will be used for polling, while 168 machines will be kept as reserves,” he added.

All the machines kept at the strong room at the Office of the Revenue Divisional Office were handed over by Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Satheesh Kumar to the Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar. All the machines were shifted to the Corporation Central Office and kept in a strong room in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties.

District Tasmac Manager and in-charge officer for the EVMs K. Mohanasundaram, Election Tahsildar Sivagami, Assistant Returning Officer Muthukrishnan and other officials were present.