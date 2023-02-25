Erode (East) bypoll | Final randomisation of 1,206 polling staff held

February 25, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - ERODE

The final randomisation of 1,206 polling staff to be deployed at the 238 polling stations during the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency on February 27, was held at the Erode Collectorate on Saturday.

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni carried out the process in the presence of General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav and District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra at the Collectorate.

The Collector said that 238 polling stations had been set up for the byelection and 48 additional polling stations (20% reserve) were also kept ready. Each polling booth would have a presiding officer, and three polling officers. Thus, a total of 286 presiding officers, 858 polling officers and 62 additional officers were randomised in booths with over 1,200 electors. “The final randomisation was completed for 1,206 officers and they will be given the orders on Sunday,” he said.

Assistant Returning Officer Muthukrishnan, Election Tahsildar Sivagami and other officials were present.