Erode (East) bypoll | DMK violating model code of conduct, alleges AIADMK’s Velumani

February 13, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - ERODE

Former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani claimed that the DMK was violating the model code of conduct (MCC) in the run up to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency byelection, scheduled for February 27. Mr. Velumani said that if the Election Commission takes proper action, the DMK’s alliance candidate, the Congress’s E.V.K.S. Elangovan, would be disqualified.

Addressing the media during his campaign for the party candidate K.S. Thennarasu in Veerappanchatiram on Monday, Mr. Velumani said that the AIADMK had implemented all the schemes for the constituency, while the DMK did not do anything in the last 21 months.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is relying only on money for the election and trying to buy people,” he claimed, and said, “It won’t happen as people are suffering because of the hike in the price of milk, power tariff and property tax”. He said that voters would consider all the hardships caused to them by the DMK government and would vote for Mr. Thennarasu.

The former Minister also claimed that DMK was violating all MCC rules in the constituency and had opened four election offices on one street. “If the Election Commission takes proper action, Mr. Elangovan will be disqualified,” he said.

Mr. Velumani said that the results of the bylection would not only reflect in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, but would also reflect in the next Assembly election. “AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will take over as the Chief Minister after the Assembly election for which the bylection will be a very important foundation,” he said.