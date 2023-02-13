Erode (East) bypoll | DMK violating model code of conduct, allege former AIADMK Ministers

February 13, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - ERODE

Former AIADMK Ministers S.P. Velumani and K.A. Sengottaiyan have alleged that the DMK was violating the model code of conduct (MCC) in the run up to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency byelection, scheduled for February 27.

Addressing the media during his campaign for party candidate K.S. Thennarasu in Veerappanchatiram on Monday, Mr. Velumani said if the Election Commission took proper action, Congress’s E.V.K.S. Elangovan would be disqualified.

Mr. Velumani said the AIADMK had implemented all the schemes for the constituency, while the DMK did not do anything in the last 21 months.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is relying only on money for the election and trying to buy people,” he alleged, and said, “It won’t happen as people are suffering because of the hike in the price of milk, power tariff and property tax”. He said voters would consider all the hardships caused to them by the DMK government and would vote for the Mr. Thennarasu.

The former Minister also claimed that the DMK was violating the MCC in the constituency and had opened four election offices on one street.

Mr. Velumani said the results of the byelection would not only reflect in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, but also in the next Assembly elections. “AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will take over as the Chief Minister after the Assembly elections for which the byelection will be an important foundation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sengottaiyan submitted a petition to District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni to initiate action against the DMK.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate on Monday, he said the DMK had erected 110 temporary sheds in the constituency without obtaining permission from the election officials. “People were seen in large numbers in the sheds throughout the day and food was served to them,” he added, and wanted the expenses incurred towards it to be included in Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan’s election expenditure.

“The District Election Officer assured us that he would check whether violations had taken place. Our next course of action will depend on what action the officials take,” he said. Mr. Sengottaiyan was accompanied by former Ministers and BJP MLA C. Saraswathi.

The petition further added that DMK Ministers, MPs, local body heads and functionaries were using the party’s flag in their vehicles. “Action should be taken against them,” it said.