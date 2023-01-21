Erode (East) bypoll | DMK kickstarts its election campaign, asks public to vote for Congress candidate

January 21, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - ERODE

While the Congress party is yet to announce its candidate for the bypoll to the Erode (East) constituency, the DMK on Saturday kickstarted the election campaign, with two Ministers seeking votes for the Congress party’s ‘Hand’ symbol in Erode.

Following the death of Congress MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced a byelection for the constituency on February 27 and the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance recently allotted the seat to the Congress.

Former Union Minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan said that a youngster would be given a chance to contest and added that the party high command would announce the name of the candidate soon. “I have decided not to contest in Erode East bypoll and informed the party too,” Mr. Elangovan is reported to have said. His son and brother of the deceased MLA, Sanjay Sampath, is likely to be the candidate, party sources said.

On Saturday morning, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, along with cadre carrying the photograph of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and flags of the DMK and Congress parties, began their door-to-door campaign at Periyar Nagar in the city. Both the Ministers met electors and sought votes for the ‘Hand’ symbol.

Mr. Muthusamy told the media that based on the decision taken by leaders in the alliance, campaigning has begun in the constituency and added that more DMK Ministers will join the campaign in the coming days. “A decision regarding campaigning by Mr. Stalin will be announced later,” he said.

The Minister said, “It is unfair of the Opposition parties to accuse us of not fulfilling our election promises as most of the promises are fulfilled. A monthly honorarium of ₹1,000 for homemakers too, will be fulfilled,” he said and added that the previous AIADMK government had destroyed the State’s finances, which the DMK government was now sorting out.

Mr. Nehru told the media that it was normal for the Opposition parties to criticise the government. “But we are seeking votes on the basis of our achievements in the last 18 months,” he said.