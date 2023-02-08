ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | Chief Minister to campaign in Erode on February 24 and 25

February 08, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - ERODE

A tentative schedule released by the DMK says the Chief Minister will arrive in Erode on the night of February 23

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to campaign for Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on February 24 and 25, where byelection is scheduled for February 27.

A tentative schedule released by the DMK here said the Chief Minister will arrive in Erode on the night of February 23 and will stay in a private guest house in the city. On February 24, he will begin his vehicle campaign at Vettukattu Valasu in Ward 19 and will proceed to Sampath Nagar, Periya Valasu, Gandhi Nagar, Agraharam, Sathya Nagar, Vairapalayam, Krishnampalayam, KNK Road, Rajajipuram, Ellai Mariamman Kovil, Muthusamy Street, Palanimalai Gounder Street and wind up at Theppakulam in the evening.

On February 25, he will begin his campaign at Teachers Colony and proceed to Surampatti Four Road, Periyar Nagar, Kallukadaimedu, Old Railway Station Road, Marapalam, Karavaikal, Valayakara Street, Indira Nagar, Karungalpalayam, Chinna Mariamman Kovil ground, Gandhi Statue, Manikoondu, Ashokapuri, Nethaji Road and conclude his campaign by 4 p.m. at Panneerselvam Park.

The schedule is planned to cover all the major areas in the constituency so that the Chief Minister can meet the maximum number of electors in two days, the party sources said.

