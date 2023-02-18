ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | 344 postal votes cast so far, officials to visit homes of voters once more

February 18, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - ERODE

Voters above the age of 80, persons with disabilities and those with Covid-19 have been allowed postal voting; of the 352 who registered, 344 have cast their votes so far; officials will visit the remaining homes on February 20

The Hindu Bureau

A voter dropping her postal ballot for the Erode (East) Assembly byelection in the collection box at her residence at Krishnampalayam in Erode on February 16 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 344 persons cast their votes through postal ballots for the byelection of the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, for which polling is scheduled for February 27.

Voters above the age of 80, persons with disabilities, those who have COVID-19 and those with symptoms, have been allowed to cast postal votes. They were asked to express their willingness and submit a filled-in Form 12D to their respective polling booth officers by February 4.

A total of 352 voters, including 31 persons with disabilities, had expressed their willingness and six special election teams visited the houses of the registered voters on February 16 and 17. Electors cast their votes them into a sealed box. Later, the boxes were taken to the Erode Corporation office and kept in the strong room. “The entire process was videographed and carried out in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties,” an official said.

Election officials said that eight electors who failed to cast their votes on these two days would be given a chance as officials would visit their houses on February 20. “If they fail to cast their postal ballot then, they will not be given a chance to cast their votes at their respective polling booths on the day of polling,” the official said.

