Erode (East) bypoll | 32 vulnerable polling stations identified

February 07, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - ERODE

Micro-observers will be officials from LIC, the Postal Department and nationalised banks to monitor all 238 polling stations during the February 27 bypoll, the District Election Officer has said

The Hindu Bureau

Erode District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni carrying out the first-level randomisation of micro-observers at the Collectorate in Erode on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Erode District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni, has said 260 micro-observers will monitor the poll process at all 238 polling stations, including 32 that have been identified as vulnerable, in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, where a byelection is scheduled for February 27.

The first-level randomisation of 260 micro-observers, who will be deployed at the polling stations, was carried out at the Collectorate by Mr. Krishnanunni on Tuesday. He said officials from the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, Postal Department and nationalised banks would be deployed as micro-observers during the bypoll. “A total of 260 micro-observers, including 22 reserves, were randomised,” he said.

Mr. Krishnanunni also reiterated that individuals must have valid documents if they are carrying cash above ₹50,000 and articles, liquor bottles and gifts worth ₹10,000 or more. “In case of no documents, cash or items will be seized by the surveillance teams and handed over to the treasury,” he warned.

Media certification and monitoring committees have also been formed to monitor candidates’ election advertisements and expenses in television, newspapers, on social media and on radio.

District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, Election Tahsildar Sivagami, Tahsildar (Disaster Management) Vijayakumar and other officials were present.

