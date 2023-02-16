Erode (East) byelection: more unauthorised election offices to be closed, says Returning Officer

February 16, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

Returning Officer for Erode (East) Assembly constituency and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar on Thursday said more election offices of political parties functioning without permission would be closed.

He told The Hindu that complaints were received regarding the functioning of these offices in the constituency and flying surveillance teams (FSTs) inspected the party offices. “We are in the process of registering a complaint and after the First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed, officials will seal those offices,” he added.

Asked about the AIADMK lodging complaints that electors were being confined to the temporarily erected sheds, Mr. Sivakumar said, “People told the inquiry team that they are voluntarily visiting the offices and no one has forced them to be there.”

He said that meetings were conducted at the offices for which a separate permission needed to be obtained. He clarified that after receiving election-related complaints, actions were taken without bias.

On Thursday, 14 offices functioning without obtaining permission were closed and sealed by election officials in the constituency.