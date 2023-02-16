ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) byelection: more unauthorised election offices to be closed, says Returning Officer

February 16, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials sealing an unauthorised election office of DMK in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Returning Officer for Erode (East) Assembly constituency and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar on Thursday said more election offices of political parties functioning without permission would be closed.

He told  The Hindu that complaints were received regarding the functioning of these offices in the constituency and flying surveillance teams (FSTs) inspected the party offices. “We are in the process of registering a complaint and after the First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed, officials will seal those offices,” he added.

Asked about the AIADMK lodging complaints that electors were being confined to the temporarily erected sheds, Mr. Sivakumar said, “People told the inquiry team that they are voluntarily visiting the offices and no one has forced them to be there.”

He said that meetings were conducted at the offices for which a separate permission needed to be obtained. He clarified that after receiving election-related complaints, actions were taken without bias.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Thursday, 14 offices functioning without obtaining permission were closed and sealed by election officials in the constituency. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US