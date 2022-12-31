Erode district reports one new COVID case

Erode district on Saturday reported one new COVID-19 case. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there was one active case in the Erode district.
December 31, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST
