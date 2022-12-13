Erode district reports one COVID-19 case

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Erode on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,654. Eight persons continue to be under treatment.
Qatar World Cup 2022Attacking stats: Messi, Mbappe lead the way ahead of semifinals
December 13, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST
One new COVID-19 case was reported in Erode on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,654. Eight persons continue to be under treatment.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE