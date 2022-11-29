  1. EPaper
Erode district reports nil COVID-19 case

November 29, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

No new COVID-19 positive case was reported in Erode on Tuesday. While two persons were discharged, 15 persons continue to be under treatment.

