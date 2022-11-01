A total of four COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,572. While 10 persons were discharged, 58 persons continue to be under treatment.
Erode district reports four new COVID-19 cases
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.