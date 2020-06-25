Erode district reports five new cases

Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Erode district on Thursday.

Corporation officials said that a 50-year-old woman of Periyar Nagar, 75-year-old man of Moolapalayam and 51-year-old man of R.N. Pudur, all in Corporation limits, tested positive and were admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

Likewise, a 23-year-old male textile worker of Perundurai and 60-year-old woman of Kempanaickenpalayam in Gobichettipalayam Taluk tested positive and were hospitalised.

Officials said that 22 persons were undergoing treatment at the hospital and the total number of cases reported in the district was 96.

Two new cases in Tiruppur district

Tiruppur district saw two new cases on Thursday in addition to the five cases in Dharapuram Block that were confirmed on Wednesday.

Both the cases were from Tiruppur Corporation limits, Health Department sources said. A 41-year-old man from Pandian Nagar, who had a travel history to Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district, and a 35-year-old man with a travel history to Pallapatti in Karur district tested positive.

A 55-year-old man from CSI Nagar in Dharapuram with travel history to Erode and Coimbatore tested positive.

His 51-year-old wife, who was an employee at Dharapuram Municipality, contracted the virus from her husband.

From her, three other employees – a 39-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man – contracted the virus, which led to the closure of the Dharapuram Municipality office on Wednesday, according to the sources.

These seven persons were admitted at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.

The media bulletin issued by the State government reflected all these seven cases and calculated the district’s total number of COVID-19 cases as 128.

However, the bulletin did not officially declare the first COVID-19 death of Tiruppur district as a 22-year-old ‘108’ ambulance worker from Mangalam who tested positive died on Wednesday.