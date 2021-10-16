Erode district reports 97 cases

Erode

16 October 2021 21:32 IST

Erode district on Saturday reported 97 new cases taking the total tally to 1,03,196. While 94 persons were discharged, 908 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 55 positive cases and two deaths. According to health officials, 45 cases were indigenous and 14 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 46 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Krishnagiri district recorded 19 cases, while 28 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 315 as of Saturday. A total of 43,295 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri recorded 24 fresh cases, while 34 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 335. As of date, a total 28,144 cases were reported in the district.