Erode district reports 924 fresh COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Tuesday reported 924 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the overall tally to 1,27,913.

While 993 persons were discharged after treatment, a total of 8,655 were under treatment on the day.

Salem district reported 851 fresh cases. According to officials, 498 cases were indigenous and 221 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Namakkal reported 470 new cases, all indigenous. Krishnagiri district reported one death and 489 new cases, which took the overall tally to 57,790. While 698 persons were discharged, the district had 5946 active cases as on Tuesday.

Dharmapuri recorded 210 fresh cases and the overall tally rose to 35,145. While 307 persons were discharged, the district had 2,662 active cases.