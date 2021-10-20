Erode district reports 91 cases

Erode

20 October 2021 21:49 IST

Erode district on Wednesday reported 91 new cases, taking the tally to 1,03,529. While 91 persons were discharged, 876 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 61 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 99,227. While 53 persons were discharged, 557 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, rising the toll in the district to 1,680.

Namakkal district reported 48 cases taking the tally to 51,715. While 52 persons were discharged, 617 continue to be under treatment.

