Coimbatore

Erode district reports 91 cases

Erode district on Wednesday reported 91 new cases, taking the tally to 1,03,529. While 91 persons were discharged, 876 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 61 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 99,227. While 53 persons were discharged, 557 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, rising the toll in the district to 1,680.

Namakkal district reported 48 cases taking the tally to 51,715. While 52 persons were discharged, 617 continue to be under treatment.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 9:50:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-district-reports-91-cases/article37097436.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY