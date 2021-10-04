Coimbatore

Erode district reports 88 cases

Erode district on Monday reported 88 new cases taking the total tally to 1,02,267. While 105 persons were discharged, 1,109 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 51 positive cases. According to Health Department officials, 38 cases were indigenous and 13 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 49 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

In Dharmapuri, 32 indigenous cases were reported, 38 in Krishnagiri.

As per bulletin two deaths were reported, one each in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.


