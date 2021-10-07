Erode district reports 85 cases

Erode

07 October 2021 21:47 IST

Erode district on Thursday reported 85 new cases taking the total tally to 1,02,511. While 105 persons were discharged, 1,045 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 674.

Salem district reported 46 positive cases and two deaths.

In Namakkal, 60 cases and two deaths were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Krishnagiri district recorded 30 cases, while Dharmapuri district registered 29 cases and one death.