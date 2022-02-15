Erode district reports 82 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Tuesday reported 82 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,32,128. While 256 persons were discharged, 1,586 continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 56 positive cases.. According to health officials, 37 cases were indigenous and 17 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 33 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Krishnagiri recorded 15 cases, while 122 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 656 as of Tuesday. A total of 59,443 cases were reported in the district. Dharmapuri recorded 12 fresh cases, while 68 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 316. As of date, a total 36,063 cases were reported in the district.