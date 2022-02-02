Erode district reports 813 newCOVID-19 cases

ERODE

02 February 2022 23:31 IST

Erode district on Wednesday reported 813 fresh cases, taking the tally to 1,28,681. While 1,017 persons were discharged, 8,406 continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 716 new cases taking the overall tally to 1,13,509. While 915 persons were discharged, 8,398 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 1,748.

Namakkal district reported 394 cases taking the tally to 65,927. While 531 persons were discharged, 4,910 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 528.