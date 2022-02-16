Erode district reports 77 new COVID-19 cases

February 16, 2022 21:26 IST

Erode district on Wednesday reported 77 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,32,198. While 217 persons were discharged, 1,437 persons were under treatment. Two persons died of COVID-19 as the district’s toll rose to 734.

Salem district reported 52 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,26,974. While 256 persons were discharged, 1,347 persons continue to be under treatment. Four persons died, raising the toll to 1,760.

Namakkal district reported 31 cases, which took the overall tally to 67,755. While 157 persons were discharged, 839 persons were under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 14 cases, and 113 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 558 cases as of Wednesday. A total of 59,458 cases were reported in Krishnagiri. Dharmapuri recorded 9 fresh cases and 54 cases discharged. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district was 271. As of date, a total 36,072 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.