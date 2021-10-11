Erode district reports 75 cases

Erode

11 October 2021 22:32 IST

Erode district on Monday reported 75 new cases taking the total tally to 1,02,803. While 93 persons were discharged, 937 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 52 positive cases. According to health officials, 40 cases were indigenous and 12 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 57 cases were reported.

