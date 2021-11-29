Erode district reports 72 new cases

SALEM

29 November 2021 00:18 IST

Erode district reported 72 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday. The district has 824 active cases as on Sunday.

In Salem, 50 cases were reported. According to health officials, 22 cases were indigenous and nine cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 45 cases were reported. As per the bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Dharmapuri saw 13 indigenous cases and Krishnagiri 11 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the bulletin, one death was reported in Salem district on Sunday.