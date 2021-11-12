Coimbatore

Erode district reports 71 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter SALEM 12 November 2021 23:00 IST
Updated: 12 November 2021 23:00 IST

Erode district reported 71 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday. As per the bulletin, the district has 783 active cases.

In Salem, 44 persons tested positive and according to health officials, 31 cases were indigenous and 16 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 38 indigenous cases were reported on Friday. As per bulletin, one death was reported in Namakkal.

